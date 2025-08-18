Hoosier students turning the page on reading proficiency

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education recently reported historic increases in reading proficiency scores for third-grade students, indicating significant progress in literacy among Hoosier children. The announcement comes as education organizations continue to emphasize early literacy as a crucial component for academic success.

Tracey Cortez, a mother of five, noted that her children faced challenges in understanding what they read.

"They would read, but then, having to ask questions, they wouldn’t understand what they just read, so that worried me,” Cortez said.

Last year, Cortez joined RISE INDY, a local nonprofit dedicated to improving education outcomes throughout the state through programs like Freedom Readers, which trained 324 parents alone last year for free.

Jasmine Jackson, Chief of Staff for RISE INDY, expressed pride in their collective efforts.

"We are so proud of the work that we've been able to do. It impacts over 56,000 students," Jackson stated. "This year's IRead scores show that clearly the system is coming together and finally doing what it is supposed to do, which is educate our kids, especially our Black, Hispanic, and low-income kids, which we've seen traditionally have the greatest achievement gaps."

The organization says its 2024 showed significant breakthroughs in education justice.

Their efforts are a part of the education department’s push to invest in early literacy.

According to state reports, third-grade literacy rates have reached a historic high, with a 5% increase in proficiency from the previous year.

This year's assessment results revealed that 87.3% of Hoosier third graders demonstrated proficient reading skills.

Kamilah Hatcher, who runs RISE INDY's Freedom Readers Program, highlighted the importance of community involvement in literacy.

"Freedom Readers is where we go out into the community, schools, churches, community groups like the Boys and Girls Club, and we bring to parents our how to help your kids with reading and literacy things at home," Hatcher said.

Last year, the program supported 477 students through multigenerational literacy programming.

Despite the progress, organizations like RISE INDY underscore that the work is far from complete.

"With these partnerships—with nonprofit organizations, the townships, the public schools—everybody working together, the resources are there, and we will take those scores all the way to the top," Hatcher added.

RISE INDY offers free programming, including a 16-week training for parents in the Freedom Readers program.

The IRead is now administered in both second and third grades.

The Department of Education reports that proficiency rates are back at pre-pandemic levels, and this year marks the fifth consecutive year of growth in statewide scores.

Such achievements signal a hopeful horizon for literacy education in Indiana.