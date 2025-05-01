Hoosiers can pick free produce at Fishers AgriPark, now open for the season

FISHERS — The growing season is underway, and after months of preparation AgriPark, an urban farm run by the city of Fishers, opened its gates to the public for the first time this year.

The free park they are working to provide more than just free fresh food options to local Hoosiers.

“We think last year like 30% of the roughly 35,000 people who came out year were new faces,” said Adam Wagner, the Agricultural Coordinator at the park. “We expect maybe some higher numbers this year.”

Wagner told WRTV the 33-acre Urban farm that opened in 2020 and still hopes to provide more than just a free U-Pick experience.

“We want to continue to grow and offer the u-pick program, our education piece, summer camps,” Wagner told WRTV.

On Wednesday, volunteers were on the ground planting more produce for Hoosiers to pick in just a few weeks.

“It makes me feel good that I’m able to be out here on a nice day like this planting vegetables, and I benefit, and the whole community benefits,” said Kitty Furman, who volunteered this season after visiting the farm a few years ago.”

She told WRTV she hopes the park can provide occasional relief for Hoosiers who might struggle to get fresh food.

“I just think it’s so important for people to have access to good healthy foods.”

The experience is also a chance for parents and adults to learn about their food, from the ground up.

“It teaches you a lot about the process, not just using local produce. You can see how it’s grown. You can pull it out of the ground. You can learn how to harvest. It’s really great for families,” said, Audrey Knoedler, who frequented the park last year with her kids.

“It’s a great resource for families,” she added.

This year the park installed a nature-themed play space for kids that features water tables and a sensory-friendly area.

They also have a hiking trail along with several farm areas, which were also a popular attraction last year.

The entire experience is all rooted in one thing.

“We provide an agricultural experience for people who want to come visit the park,” added Wagner.

Wagner estimated families picked roughly 100,000 pounds of produce last year.

The free U-Pick experience will be open in a few weeks for families, no matter where you live.

The park will have leafy greens first, but in the peak of the season, they will offer sweet corn, green beans, tomatoes, onions, peppers, and more.

Wagner told WRTV they will update what’s available regularly through their social media.

The season is set to run through October.

