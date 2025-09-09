Hoosiers deliver over 6,600 petition signatures opposing redistricting

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers delivered more than 6,600 petition signatures to Indiana lawmakers Tuesday, opposing plans to redraw the state's congressional maps mid-decade.

Indiana Conservation Voters, Common Cause Indiana, and allied organizations gathered at the Indiana Statehouse to deliver the petitions urging state leaders to reject redistricting without new census data.

Indiana lawmakers are facing pressure from outside operatives to redraw maps just four years after the last redistricting process. The groups called the effort a "cynical power grab" that would waste taxpayer dollars and erode trust in elections.

"We need to listen to Hoosiers to make sure that their voices are heard, and we need to recognize the new model of governance that is happening here, where there's external forces from the federal government that are trying to argue with Hoosiers who know best what's right for their communities," said Angela Carr Klitzsch, CEO of Women for Change.

Vice President-elect JD Vance already met privately with Gov. Mike Braun and legislative leaders in Indianapolis on Aug. 7 to discuss redistricting.

Indiana Senate President Pro Temp Rodric Bray and Statehouse Speaker Todd Huston met with President Donald Trump last month. The possibility for redistricting was one of the topics they discussed.

Republicans control both chambers of the Indiana legislature with large majorities. They also hold seven of Indiana's nine congressional seats. Some Republicans want to gain all nine seats in the state, which Trump won by 19 percentage points in 2024.