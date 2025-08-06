Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Vice President J.D. Vance to visit Indianapolis on Thursday

The Vice President's staff confirmed Vance will be headlining an RNC fundraiser
JD Vance
Joe Maiorana/AP
FILE - Republican Senate candidate JD Vance speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, April 23, 2022, in Delaware, Ohio. Former President Donald Trump's late-stage endorsement of JD Vance in Ohio's GOP Senate primary catapulted the “Hillbilly Elegy” author to victory in last week's election, reinforcing the deep loyalty the former president holds among the most loyal Republican voters. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana, File)
JD Vance
INDIANAPOLIS — Vice President J.D. Vance will be making a trip to Indianapolis later this week, his team confirmed on Tuesday.

"Vice President Vance will visit Indianapolis on Thursday, where he will be headlining an RNC fundraiser. He will also meet with Governor Braun and other state officials to discuss a variety of issues," William Martin, Communications Director to the Vice President, said in a statement.

Braun also confirmed he will be meeting with the Vice President while answering questions in the Statehouse, saying the two will discuss a variety of issues.

