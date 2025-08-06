Vice President J.D. Vance to visit Indianapolis on Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS — Vice President J.D. Vance will be making a trip to Indianapolis later this week, his team confirmed on Tuesday.

"Vice President Vance will visit Indianapolis on Thursday, where he will be headlining an RNC fundraiser. He will also meet with Governor Braun and other state officials to discuss a variety of issues," William Martin, Communications Director to the Vice President, said in a statement.

Braun also confirmed he will be meeting with the Vice President while answering questions in the Statehouse, saying the two will discuss a variety of issues.