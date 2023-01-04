Hoosiers frustrated with inconsistent trash service pickup

HENDRICKS COUNTY — Throughout Hendricks County, you will see overflowing trash bins with bag pilling up on many streets. It’s a problem those who live in the area say have been going on for weeks.

“They haven't picked up our trash in three weeks,” Ramiro Torres said.

Dane Middlebrook says their trash service is Waste Management, which bought Ray’s Trash Service back in the fall.

“Today’s is my pickup day – they got today to come get it, otherwise we are going to have to come up with alternatives,” Middlebrook said.

Waste Management said its working to replace 30% of the Ray’s Trash Service fleet because it didn’t meet safety standards.

“When the wind picked up there was trash all up and down the street. The neighbors came out and repicked it back up [and] put it back in the containers. We shouldn’t have to do that; we pay for a service,” Middlebrook said.

Several people have reached out to WRTV saying Waste Management has missed several pickups.

To help with the ongoing issue right now – Waste Management said more than 20 additional drivers have been sent out to clean up areas. Middlebrook and Torres say that’s not good enough.

“I don’t believe everything that I’ve been told – you don’t stop service just because you say you don’t have equipment that was maintained properly,” Middlebrook said.

Waste Management says it might not be until February until customers will be fully apart of its system – Dane is just hoping until then that his trash doesn’t keep piling up in front of his home.

“If this is Waste Management’s best – I would rather not have it,” Middlebrook said.

Waste Management says it actively working to service as soon possible – and they're hoping to do so by the end of the week.

Waste Management released this statement to WRTV: