Ray's Trash Service purchased by Waste Management, nation's largest disposal company

INDIANAPOLIS — Ray's Trash Service, an Indianapolis-area, family-owned trash disposal operation with a history of more than five decades, has been purchased by the nation's largest disposal company.

Mia Jankowiak, a spokesperson for the Texas-based company Waste Management, or WM for short, confirmed the purchase in an email to WRTV Friday.

In it, Jankowiak said WM had acquired "key assets" of Ray's Trash Service.

WRTV was sent the following statement from WM:

"WM has acquired key assets of Ray’s Trash Service, the largest family-owned recycling and waste collection operation in the Indianapolis area. We look forward to the integration and value that this acquisition will bring to expand and advance WM’s environmental services in central Indiana.



"We are excited to welcome our new employees into the WM family and for the opportunity to provide exceptional service to our customers in the Indianapolis Market. WM remains committed to providing the Indianapolis area with quality recycling and waste disposal services for years to come, with an emphasis on supporting the cultivation of community vitality and sustainable growth in the region."

Ray's was established in 1965 and is based in Clayton. It provides trash and recycling services for 17 counties across central Indiana. It operates a total of eight facilities.

On its website, the company claims to be "the largest independent recycling and waste disposal operation in the Indianapolis area."

WM was founded in 1968 and became a public company in 1972. By 1982, it had become the world's largest disposal company, with more than $1 billion in sales, according to the its website.

The company describes itself as "North America's largest environmental solutions provider and a leader in sustainability."

Its headquarters is in Houston, Texas.