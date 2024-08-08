Hoosiers in Austria for Taylor Swift shows describe emotions after shows are cancelled due to terrorism threat

INDIANAPOLIS — Imagine you have traveled all the way to Europe to watch Taylor Swift perform only for the show to be cancelled.

That is the tough reality for a few Hoosiers.

WATCH | Hundreds of Swifties gather in the streets to sing Taylor Swift together following her shows cancellation

Swifites singing in the streets

Swift's three shows scheduled for Austria were canceled after an alleged terror plot targeting Swift fans was uncovered.

Austrian police arrested two suspects after officials say they made detailed plans for an attack after being radicalized online. One of those two, allegedly recently pledged allegiance to ISIS.

Hoosiers who made the trip say they're bummed, but also understand.

"It's too bad things like this are still happening in the world," Hallie Barnard said. "But we're here, we're going to make the best of it. See some different cities, and sights."

Taylor Swift is scheduled to perform in Indianapolis in November.