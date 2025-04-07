Hoosiers rally at Statehouse in nationwide “Hands Off” protests against President Trump, Elon Musk

INDIANAPOLIS — From Boston to South Bend to Indianapolis and hundreds of cities in between, Americans across 50 states gathered Saturday for so-called "hands off" protests against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

Hundreds of Hoosiers rallied at the Statehouse again Saturday to join the nationwide movement denouncing the President’s actions on government downsizing, the economy, and human rights.

“I’m out here to be inspired by all of these people who are fighting against the current administration,” said Susan Yeley, who rallied Saturday.

Hoosiers told WRTV some of Trump’s policies on things like immigration, and women’s rights, are an attack on their rights and freedoms.

"I'm here today because of the loss of our democracy and loss of people's rights just so many different things,” said Carol Kiser.

“I'm out here to support democracy protest cuts,” added Leslie Gardner, another protester.

Some who spoke up Saturday told us that they also fear those federal funding cuts might start impacting things like Medicaid and other programs thousands of Hoosiers rely on.

“I'm out here because I'm on social depend on Social Security, as I'm retired, and also I have a 401, K, but with Trump crashing the stock market, I might have to depend on Social Security even more,” said Tony Nacelewicz.

Those who rallied Saturday also said they won't stop calling on local leaders until they get change.

“I want them to hear that they need to do everything to protect our rights in this state,” added Nacelewicz.

The latest rally marks several already this year where Hoosiers have gathered at churches and town halls calling on lawmakers to make a change.

