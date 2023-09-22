Hoosiers rely on food pantries amid rising grocery costs, inflation

INDIANAPOLIS — Gleaners helps hundreds of food pantries across central Indiana.

New Direction Church on Indy’s east side is one place that benefits from their food.

People like Danyall Steward say they rely on New Direction to get by. He says the cost of food makes it difficult.

"If I got a family of three or four and I've only got $50, I have to make a way to survive for my kids first then me,” Steward said.

Steward adds that inflation has made everything more expensive, which makes having money for food an even bigger burden.

"I think it's $2 or something, but it's actually $5 for a loaf of bread? I'm like come on now,” Steward said.

That is where food pantries like New Direction Church come into play.

"They're looking for us, so as long as they're looking for us, I hope we're able to do that,” Minister Crystal Brown, with New Direction Church, said.

Brown says last weekend they served 125 families. It's a need they've seen grown significantly.

"It is with the inflation situation, the cost of food going up,” Brown said.

Food pantries across central Indiana reported a 25% increase in need.

Gleaners Food bank says one in nine Hoosiers are facing hunger, and last year alone they distributed nearly 100 million meals.

“Let’s say this, people like me don't get government assistance and stuff like that. Guess what we eat, ramen noodles, tater chips and summer sausages. We do our best to survive,” Steward said.

So, Steward, just like hundreds of other Hoosiers will continue to rely on any helping hand.

"You gotta live with it,” Steward concluded.

Whether you're struggling with potential homelessness, figuring out how to pay utility bills, or need to put food on the table, WRTV has compiled a list of resources to help.

