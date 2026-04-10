Hooters downtown location to host splashdown party for astronauts return

INDIANAPOLIS — The Hooters on 25 W. Georgia Street is one of many across the country that is hosting a splashdown party to watch the astronauts return from their trip around the moon on Friday evening.

The downtown location is the only location in Indiana to participate, according to a press release from Hoot Owl Hooters.

The restaurant said the "out of this world" specials include Blue Moon drafts at $2.50, and $5 cosmo cocktails.

NASA says the splashdown is expected to happen at 5:07 p.m. PDT, 8:07 p.m. Eastern Time, in the North Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego, California.

The astronauts embarked for their flight around the moon on April 1, marking the first lunar voyage in more than 50 years.

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