Horror themed Airbnb, cafe heading to fountain square

INDIANAPOLIS — A Fountain Square business is getting a spooky makeover that might just bring you to Elm Street.

The former dentist office on the square was bought by new owners who are working to turn in into an Airbnb and cafe.

Both will have quite the thrilling twist — they will be horror themed.

From artwork on the exterior to details and drink names inside.

The owners say they hope it will provide a thrilling experience year round.

The Airbnb will have themed rooms from some famous scary movies. A Ghostbusters bathroom, Freddy Kruger bedroom, Dracula painted in another bathroom, Beetlejuice in the kitchen, Scream and Camp Crystal lake.

The Airbnb will sleep 13 people once construction is complete.

"This building really sat and did nothing for a long time and we were able to come in and give it a new purpose," Jon Gillaspy, designer of the property, said.

Indianapolis native Dennis Brackenridge bought the property. His kids are painted on the side of the building with Freddy Kruger.

"We try to pay really close attention to detail and really sell out," Brackenridge said.

In front of the Airbnb, there will be a coffee shop.

The Black House Cafe is playing into their name. Inside, everything will be black.

The logo to the coffee shop is an ode to Silence of the Lambs.

"I'm kind of just embracing my emo kid," Mari Ramirez-Reyes, the coffee shop owner, said.

The coffee shop will serve drinks and food.

The artwork on the exterior of the home is done by Pamela Bliss. She's know for her artwork in downtown Indianapolis of Reggie Miller and Kurt Vonnegut.

Inside artwork is by local artist Slice.

The cafe will feature a variety of drinks, but Ramirez-Reyes says she's most excited for bourbon cold brew.

Airbnb guests will have an added element of entertainment. A Chucky will be hidden somewhere inside the short term rental. If guests find it, they get a free cup of coffee.

The goal for the project is to be open in November.