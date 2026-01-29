How Amazon keeps central Indiana deliveries going despite snow, ice and cold

GREENFIELD — Cold and snowy weather this week has left some central Indiana residents wondering, 'Will I get my Amazon package?'

WRTV visited an Amazon Indianapolis Delivery Station in Greenfield to find out. This warehouse is one of three Amazon Delivery Stations located in Indiana.

This is the final stop for packages before they go out for delivery. Packages are dispersed from this station all the way from Anderson to Bloomington.

"Thousands and thousands of packages go out daily," said Robin Miiller. "I can't even begin to tell you how many we see."

Miiller is the Delivery Training Area Manager for this Amazon location.

Packages are sorted and packed into delivery vans, which come and go from the station in large groups.

As the drivers head out of the warehouse and into the snow and cold, this is where the weather becomes problematic.

"If they're unable to deliver due to any road conditions, they're bringing the packages back, and we're getting them reattempted as soon as we can," explained Miiller.

Snowy roads aren't the only concern.

"Slips, trips, and falls are a huge, huge issue right now," Miiller shared. "Allowing them to take their time even more."

Back inside the warehouse, you'll also find a training center.

There are a variety of topics taught here, using a variety of tools like virtual reality headsets and simulators.

One area is the Slip-Trip-Fall Simulator. This is part of the Integrated Last Mile Delivery Academy. This site in Indianapolis was among the first ten sites to launch this program.

Participants are strapped into a safety harness, then walk across surfaces sprayed with soapy water, to simulate walking on ice.

The simulator has a makeshift curb and steps, so drivers can practice walking over obstacles while slippery.

"When you come across obstacles, it's important that you know how to properly traverse them," said driver trainer Jason Nihoris. "When you get to steps, cracked sidewalks, and things like that, you want to make sure you are really paying attention to your balance."

As if walking on the simulated slippery surfaces over obstacles wasn't enough, Nihoris also hands drivers a package to carry.

"Drivers aren't going to be out there just walking around normally," Nihoris said. "They're going to have a box in their hands."

Nihoris encouraged drivers to look up while walking (since they can't see under the package), stay upright and take small marching steps.

All of this might seem like a lot, but it does come in handy for weeks when the winter weather is extreme.

"They're going to remember what they learned inside," Miiller explained. "Over time, those good habits will be saving them."

As road conditions continue to improve this week, lingering cold temperatures become another challenge.

"We really, really enforce them layering up while they're out there on the road," Miiller said. "They're getting in and out of their vans so many times, so it's warm in the van, cold outside."

If it's simply too cold or conditions are unsafe, your delivery may be rescheduled.

So, if you're left wondering about your package...

"Everything is tracked very well online. If there's any delays, definitely keep in mind that it's more so for the safety of the driver," Miiller said. "Give them the patience to get that package delivered for you."

If you'd like to help your delivery drivers, Miiller also suggested keeping lights on outdoors and clearing snow and ice from the area where your package will be dropped off.

