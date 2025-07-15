How positive programs are shaping the future of Indianapolis youth amidst violence

INDIANAPOLIS — A tragic shooting on the northwest side of the city left two young brothers dead Saturday morning. The victims have been identified as 12-year-old Isreal Offett and his 24-year-old brother, Wayland Coe.

A 19-year-old man is accused of the killings, which have contributed to a growing concern over youth violence in Indianapolis. Isreal was one of two children killed over the weekend, raising alarms in a community already grappling with how to find solutions for teen violence.

Ralph Durrett Jr., Indianapolis’ Chief Violence Prevention Officer, addressed the pressing issue of youth violence.

“Many of our crimes are not based off kids. It’s based off community issues, so we are going to have to dive deeper into what the community is dealing with,” he said.

On Monday, Durrett was present at a program called "Summer in the City," where he is working with kids about the importance of making positive life choices.

“The real issue is in the cultural and environmental aspects, not necessarily in the resources or programs available,” he explained.

At a Café on the far east side of Indianapolis, community leader Gary Evers spoke with local teens about the importance of building and sustaining positive relationships. “If you have high self-esteem, it’s hard for someone to manipulate or persuade you to do something,” Evers said.

Evers is a part of the Indy Public Safety Foundation and the Indy Champions.

Teenagers, like Ke’Von Johnson, recognize the impact of community programs. “You can put yourself in bad positions if you settle for less,” Johnson remarked.

As Indianapolis confronts the challenge of preventing violence among its youth, city leaders emphasize the importance of community cooperation. “We can’t stop these things from happening, and we certainly can’t solve these problems without the support of the community,” Chris Bailey, IMPD Chief of Police, stated.

The recent incidents have sparked conversations about the need for collective action in addressing the violence that affects the city’s youth, advocating for a united approach to foster change.