How to have a healthy Halloween without taking away the fun

INDIANAPOLIS — Halloween often centers on indulgence, with candy taking center stage. But parents can keep the fun and limit excess sugar without turning the holiday into a battle, said Taylor Parrish, a pediatric dietitian at Riley Hospital for Children.

Parrish said the key is planning and setting expectations with children before the night begins. Parrish noted: "Whether it's a birthday party or a holiday you have the same struggles. It's just like, what are the traditions you are focusing on?"

Parents can shift the focus from candy to experience, Parrish said. "You have to talk to your kids and you have to remind them what food is meant to do. Yes to be around and hang out with people, but it's also meant to make our bodies feel good and not bad."

Small swaps and creative presentation can make healthier choices feel festive rather than punitive, Parrish said. "Kids just just want to be invovled. They want to have fun. They want to dress the part. It doesn't have to involve the food and treats."

WRTV

She suggested substituting or supplementing sweets with inexpensive toys or seasonal trinkets. Parrish said: "They love the little cheap things. They don't last long anyways, it's a seasonal object so who cares if you go to the dollar store. I encourage it actually."

Parrish also recommends tweaking familiar foods — by adding pumpkin or apple flavors or by changing how items are presented — to make fruits and vegetables more appealing. Parrish said: "Even just using orange vegetables or fruit. We call these boo-berries instead of blue berries. Also getting your kids invovled, all my kids chose to help me make some jack-o-lantern pumpkins out of clementines with a little celery on top as the stem. I have a daughter that never ate a clementine and then that night she had two. So it encourages them to have these positive exposures."

WRTV

Ideas she offered include quick themed snacks such as “mummy” English muffin pizzas made with string cheese or broomstick snacks of string cheese and pretzel rods.

Moderation and clear rules make it easier for children to enjoy treats without going overboard. When asked about moderation and a limit parents should set their kids to on candy, Parrish replied: "That's tough because I don't want to say I want you to restrict, but at the same time I think it's really great to talk to your kids before you even go out and trick or treat so they know. I think it's harder to be in the moment and then be like nope sorry we're done. You have a talk with them. Even dentist will say eat whatever you want and what is appropriate for that night and then be done with it."

WRTV

She also advises storing candy out of sight to reduce sneaking and temptation. Parrish warned: "They'll choose candy for dinner if you give them the opportunity."

A practical tip: consider allowing longer-lasting treats such as lollipops or suckers, which can satisfy the desire for sweetness while stretching the experience. "Allow them to be involved and just talk them through it and over time it gets better," Parrish said.

Before heading out, Parrish recommends a hearty meal so children are less likely to fill up on candy. Another family-friendly strategy she uses is the “Switch Witch,” in which children pick the pieces they want to eat the night of Halloween and leave the rest on the porch — the Switch Witch later trades the leftover candy for a toy or activity.