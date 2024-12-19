How will Walgreens closures impact Hoosiers? Some residents still concerned about access to pharmacies

INDIANAPOLIS — There’s still no word yet on whether any Walgreens locations in Indiana will be impacted by more than 1,200 stores shutting down nationwide.

WRTV talked to an expert about what this could mean for local Hoosiers’ access to medications and vaccines.

“It’s vital, it’s where I get my prescription food for the week,” said Lawrence Redmon.

He faces challenges with his vision and walking, which makes it difficult for him to go far.

For more than 30 years, he’s depended on the Walgreens on 30th and Kessler Boulevard, just four blocks from his house.

“There’s no other drug store in this area period. If they close it, it would be like about a food desert, it would be a drug store desert,” added Warren Jackson.

Since 2020, officials told WRTV that more than two dozen pharmacies have closed across the Indianapolis area, and mass closures from Walgreens could threaten that access even more.

“When there are regions that don't have enough primary care, and when it is hard to get in to see your doctor, you could often get some of those services met by a pharmacist,” explained Dr. Colin Banis, the Chief Medical Officer for Dr. First.

Dr. Banis told WRTV that closures don’t just impact access to prescriptions.

According to Dr. First Data, two out of every five people opt to get vaccinated at their local pharmacy.

“We can now get the flu vaccine, COVID vaccine, RSV vaccine, all through a pharmacist…it really is convenient and it really is often a more affordable option,” Dr. Banis told WRTV. “We're going to have to think of a whole new paradigm in order to fill the gap where these pharmacy deserts are starting to pop up.”

For Hoosiers who may experience pharmacy closures in their area, Dr. Banis is offering some advice.

“Talk to your provider. Providers often know additional resources. They have additional access. They might know other areas where you can get these services met," he said.

It's still unclear which Indiana locations will be impacted by Walgreens’ nationwide closures, but there are more than 100 stores statewide.