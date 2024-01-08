Watch Now
2nd round of layoffs underway at BorgWarner facility in Kokomo

Company is closing plant and laying off 93 workers
Posted at 12:41 PM, Jan 08, 2024
KOKOMO — BorgWarner's facility in Kokomo is a step closer to closing after a second round of workers started receiving pink slips last week.

BorgWarner is winding down operations and laying off 93 workers from the facility at 1501 County Road East 200 North in Kokomo, the company announced in a notice to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

The first group of layoffs began Oct. 22; the second group of layoffs began Friday, the company said.

All affected workers are expected to be separated when the plant closes for good in mid-2024, BorgWarner said.

The shutdown is not expected to impact BorgWarner's Kokomo Technical Center.

Borg-Warner employs about 38,000 people worldwide.

