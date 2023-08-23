BorgWarner facility in Kokomo plans to close in mid-2024

KOKOMO — A Borg Warner facility in Kokomo has plans to close in 2024 and more than 80 employees will feel the impact soon.

The Borg-Warner facility in Kokomo, located at 1501 E. 200 North, will close in two phases, according to the company.

The first phase of the plant closing will take place in October with 84 employees being impacted. The second phase will take place in mid-2024, but a date has yet to be determined for that, according to the company.

This closure is not planned to affect the Kokomo Technical Center in Kokomo.

Worldwide, Borg-Warner employs about 38,000 people.