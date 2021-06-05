Florida surgeon's estate settles suit over deadly Kokomo plane crash

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — The estate of a Florida plastic surgeon who died in 2019 when his small plane crashed in a central Indiana farm field shortly after takeoff has settled its lawsuit with the city of Kokomo.

The Kokomo Tribune reports that the estate of Daniel Greenwald will get a $700,000 payment, the maximum allowed under Indiana’s tort claim laws. A Howard County judge approved the settlement Tuesday.

Greenwald, a 59-year-old from Tampa, died in the October 2019 crash.

A lawsuit filed by his estate and his widow said a Kokomo Municipal Airport employee put the wrong fuel into Greenwald's twin-engine Piper Aerostar 603P shortly before the deadly crash.

The National Transportation Security Board report said an examination of the plane following the crash showed "a clear liquid consistent in color and order with that of Jet A in a fuselage tank and in the fuel lines leading to the fuel manifolds of both engines. Several of the engine spark plugs also showed damage consistent with detonation."