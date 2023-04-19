Watch Now
South American Theft Group steals thousands from elderly Kokomo women

Use credit cards to buy thousands worth of prepaid gift cards
Posted at 8:11 AM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 08:11:36-04

KOKOMO — A string of thefts tied to South American Theft Groups continued recently, but this time in Kokomo.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, a group of women reportedly stole wallets out of women's purses.

The group, whose names will not be released until formal charges are filed, allegedly stole from numerous elderly women with reports dating to January 2022.

Using the stolen wallets, the thieves would use credit cards to purchase prepaid gift cards.

The women, from Chile, were arrested Monday and face charges of theft, fraud and racketeering.

When caught, the women were in possession of stolen property from cases in Tennessee and Oklahoma as well. They also had fake identification from Puerto Rico and cash along with more than $85,000 in prepaid gift cards.

