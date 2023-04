GREENFIELD — Last week, five members of what Greenfield police are calling a South American Theft Group (SATG) were arrested last week and face burglary charges.

Beginning with a burglary call on March 28 on Collins Way, officers were able to track down a suspect vehicle.

That vehicle was stopped in Jasper County within an hour of the burglary with items from the home on Collins Way inside it.

Five men aged between 25 and 40 were transported to the Hancock County Jail and face burglary charges.