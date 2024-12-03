Hundreds of crashes reported on central Indiana roads amid icy, snowy weather

INDIANAPOLIS — WRTV's Meteorology team forecasts a low chance of freezing drizzle from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

“People didn’t see the ice on the roads. The snow wasn’t so bad, the ice was there,” John Routin, owner of JR's Services and Recovery LLC, said.

State police responded to more than 160 crashes from 3 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, just on Indianapolis interstates.

IMPD said its officers responded to hundreds during that same period.

“Slow down and don’t follow so closely,” Mike Scheidt, a manager at Garners Towing, said.

Indianapolis Department of Public Works says it had 12 drivers out Monday treating the roads with a special emphasis on bridges and overpasses.

“With time, we engage in a pretreat, so that’s salting, getting that browning mixture together, and getting it out on the roads. With everyone taken back by the snow, we got out there as quickly as possible,” Auboni Hart told WRTV on Tuesday.

What does the process look like when choosing to salt the roads? DPW says it’s all about planning ahead.

“We are expecting a snow and rain mixture, so we are on 12-hour rotating shifts to engage in that battle just in case we get more snow than rain,” Hart said.

That’s all to make sure drivers commutes are as safe as possible

“Slow down, pay attention, drive slower than normal. It's icy out there right now,” Routin said.

