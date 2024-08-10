Hundreds of young musicians perform on Monument Circle to shine a light on music education

INDIANAPOLIS — Music flowed through Monument Circle Friday night as a part of the Drum Corps International Championships, which returned to Indy this weekend.

The event shined a light on the importance of music education for kids.

For a group of middle-schoolers, music is much more than Friday’s performance on stage.

“Being able to tune into that and share our passion, our love for music with other people and give them the joy we feel performing on stage is really amazing and special,” said a middle-schooler in the band that call themselves the Mortal Wombats.

The kids who are just 12 to 14-years-old have already found their calling.

“When I first started playing music, I found a connection instantly. Like that real fast. I just love music,” said another band member.

The band joined other hundreds of other young people from across the nation who performed for the community on Monument Circle at the event put on by Drum Corps International and Downtown Indy called “Shining a Light on Music Education.”

“These opportunities are so great for kids because it gives them an outlet to perform whereas they may have only performed in their schools. This gets them out into the community,” said Brooke Basso, an Indiana educator and the on-site manager for the event.

Basso has been music educator for more than two decades and sees first-hand the impact it has on students.

“For some kids, this is their passion in life, and it gives them a reason to come to school every day and by doing it they find their lane,” she said.

It’s something she believes should always be an option for kids despite any possible changes to Indiana’s high school diploma requirements that could eliminate the requirements for fine arts.

“There are so many studies that show students that are well invested in their music programs are also some of the best high-academic achieving students in the school,” Basso explained. “For some students, it is what they go into for life and for other students, they are just passionate about it for life.”

Drum Corps International competitions and events will be happening through Saturday, including a free music and food festival outside Lucas Oil Stadium starting at 10 a.m.