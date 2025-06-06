HVAF apartments reopens after fire to support homeless veterans

INDIANAPOLIS — Months after the fire that devastated the Manchester Apartments, a transitional housing facility for homeless veterans, HVAF of Indiana is proud to announce the reopening of the North Tower.

The newly renovated space now features 19 transitional housing units with a total of 23 beds dedicated to supporting homeless veterans.

To celebrate this milestone, HVAF is inviting the community to an open house on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 45 East 10th Street in Indianapolis.

“We are excited to invite our community to tour the renovated North Tower at Manchester Apartments,” said HVAF CEO Emmy Hildebrand. “We are looking forward to celebrating this important construction milestone, but more importantly, celebrating that we will soon be welcoming veterans back to this space to begin their journeys toward self-sufficiency.”

The fire on October 26, 2024, left 48 veterans displaced and prompted a community-wide response to restore this vital resource for those who have served our country.

Thanks to the support from the community, HFAV said the complete remediation and reconstruction of the North Tower is now finished. It features fire safety systems, brand-new windows, upgraded electrical panels, modern appliances, and many other improvements.