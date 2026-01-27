I-70 westbound closed at I-465 due to multiple crashes and icy conditions

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police have closed I-70 westbound at I-465 on the east side due to multiple crashes and dangerous ice conditions. All traffic is being diverted to I-465.

The closures come as treacherous road conditions continue to plague the Indianapolis area following the weekend's historic winter storm.

ISP Sgt. Perrine shared a video of himself slipping and falling on I-70 near downtown Indianapolis, demonstrating just how hazardous the roadways remain.

If you’re wondering how slick the interstates are, this is I-70 near downtown just a bit ago….



Technique was on point, just barely missed the dismount. 😂



I’m okay, but seriously the roads are slick, please use caution pic.twitter.com/8GlxElvrrA — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) January 27, 2026

"If you're wondering how slick the interstates are, this is I-70 near downtown just a bit ago," Perrine posted on social media. "Technique was on point, just barely missed the dismount. 😂"

Despite the humor in his post, Perrine emphasized the serious nature of the conditions.

"I'm okay, but seriously the roads are slick, please use caution," he added.

The closure adds to an already challenging day on Indianapolis-area interstates. Earlier, a portion of I-465 was shut down after a trooper's patrol car was struck while he was responding to another incident. The trooper was not injured.

Drivers should seek alternate routes and allow extra time for travel as crews work to clear the crashes and treat the icy roadways.