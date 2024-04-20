'I can wake up and be motivated': Vision board event helps Indy's youth set goals

INDIANAPOLIS — A vision board event Saturday helped youth craft their goals and connect them to resources to get there.

New B.O.Y. and Men of Vision Empowering (M.O.V.E) brought dozens of kids together from across the city for the first-time event.

WRTV Vision Board Challenge

"My vision board is about success and what's it's like to be a successful Black person,” said David Leye, an 18-year-old in M.O.V.E “You need to be prideful; you need to be resilient; you need perseverance.”

Leye wants to be an engineer and was one of the kids who attended Saturday’s event.

The organizations that mentor young men said the first 'City-wide 2K-24 Vision Board Challenge' was a chance for the kids to piece together their goals.

WRTV Vision Board Challenge

"The vision board challenge will give ages 6 all the way up to 17 an outlook and give them the opportunity to think before they react in real life,” explained Antonio Patton, the Founder of M.O.V.E.

"This is something tangible. A lot of kids are tangible; they want to see something, they want to be reminded of something and this is the perfect reminder that their lives to do matter,” added New B.O.Y. founder Kareem Hines.

WRTV Vision Board Challenge

The boards are a reminder the organizations hope will help keep the boys on the right track, by reaching for the vision they put down on paper.

"I want to have a successful life, have a nice car and make good money. I can wake up in the morning and be motivated,” said 17-year-old New B.O.Y. member James Henderson.

WRTV Vision Board Challenge

"I'm going to put it in my room, look at it on my wall. I'm going to wake up and when I wake up, I'm going to look at what the steps are to be successful as person in America,” added Leye.

The boys also got the chance to present their vision boards and be judged to win prizes.

WRTV Vision Board Challenge

First place winners in each age group walked away with $200.