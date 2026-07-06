'I just want to go home': ALS patient displaced after east side arson fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Weeks after a fireworks-related fire destroyed part of the Villages at Mill Crossing apartments, one resident with ALS is still living hotel to hotel with no permanent housing.

Renee Jeffries, who has severe mobility and speech challenges due to ALS, has been displaced since the June fire on Mountain Laurel Place. Her hotel coverage is running out, her daughter said.

“I just want to go home,” Jeffries said, through tears.

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Promised unit wasn’t accessible, daughter says

Eri-trea Jeffries, Renee’s daughter, said the family has faced multiple delays trying to secure accessible housing from the complex.

“They made her sign a new lease for $100 more, then gave that unit away to someone else,” Eri-trea said. “They promised her another new place and when she went to move in, it wasn’t handicapped livable. She had to pack, go back to the hotel with all her stuff and her two cats.”

Renee’s medical equipment — including a special bed and walker — remains in her boarded-up unit.

“She needs her walker, bed and meds,” Eri-trea said. “It’s very difficult for her daily life if she doesn’t have those things.”

Firefighters kicked in door during evacuation

Eri-trea described the night of the fire and the evacuation.

“The firemen kicked in the door and told her and her caregiver to get out,” she said. “I’m just happy she made it out alive.”

Despite the situation, Renee was able to laugh through tears and said she hopes public attention helps.

“Like Tyler Perry, Oprah and Shaq,” Renee said when asked who she hopes sees her story.

IFD: Fire ruled arson, 12 residents displaced

The Indianapolis Fire Department ruled the fire at Villages at Mill Crossing arson. The blaze destroyed 12 units and caused a building’s roof to collapse.

Witnesses reported three juveniles used fireworks to ignite the fire in an unlocked closet, according to IFD.

Renee said she doesn’t think the teens understand the impact.

“I don’t think the young men know what they did or how much damage they caused everyone,” she said.

WRTV reached out to Villages at Mill Crossing for comment. The complex has not responded.

Renee and her family continue to search for permanent, accessible housing.