IACS waives adoption fees for weekend adoption event

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Tails were wagging at Indianapolis Animal Care Services for 'Stars, Stripes & Second Chances' adoption event Saturday. IACS said 179 dogs and 47 cats, including couch potatoes, running buddies, energetic young ones, gentle seniors, and everything in between, are ready to go home.

"We're really excited to host our first adoption event in our new facility. We're really excited just to get people out to hopefully adopt animals, but even if they can't, they can learn more about what we do, what we have to offer, and what they as community members can do to help," Kelly LaRoche, administrator of policy and planning for IACS, said.

IACS is waiving the $60 adoption fee for all pets adopted at the event. LaRoche shared what else potential adopters can expect.

"Adoptions all come with spay and neuter of the animal, as well as vaccines and microchip, so everything they need is ready to go," she said.

Visitors also have a chance to see IACS' new Raymond Street facility that opened in May. Lorenzo Salas, the placement manager for IACS, is excited to show it off.

"I think this place is so beautiful. We've spent a lot of time as staff and volunteers getting this place ready for the public, and we're really excited to show this place off," Salas said.

And, for those who can't take home a furry friend, Salas said there are plenty of ways for people to help support the mission at IACS.

"Reposting stuff on Facebook, sharing the message about fostering and rescuing, and then sharing the adoption side of it as well. We have a lot of animals that we post on our social media page, and most of the time there, and we share some nice information about these guys, just to help them get them promoted and shown off to other people because you never know sometimes a video or a picture can go a long way for these guys," Salas said.

Other ways to support IACS include:



Stars, Stripes and Second Chances runs until Sunday. You can stop anytime between noon and 7 p.m. at the Indianapolis Animal Care Services facility, located at 5001 East Raymond Street.

To find adoptable pets and IACS, click here.