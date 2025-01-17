'I'd be stuck': 24/7 transportation service giving Hoosiers independence again

INDIANA — A fairly new program in central Indiana is helping Hoosier seniors and those with disabilities get where they need to go any time of the day.

The My Freedom Program launched in 2023 but recently expanded beyond just taking Hoosiers to medical appointments.

It’s a partnership between CICOA and CIRTA (Central Indiana Regional Transportation Authority) that serves seniors over 60 and people with disabilities of any age.

The program uses Z-Trip to provide 24/7 rides, even across county lines if needed.

“To have the opportunity to have an option like this there for them but also costs much less than an Uber or Lyft is great,” explained Amanda Meyer, the assistant director and mobility manager for CIRTA.

Hoosiers only have to pay 25% of their trip costs and the program covers the rest.

“I feel like a new woman, I can go places again,” said Karen Sue Coffman, who uses the services frequently.

The 74-year-old now lives in Mooresville.

WRTV

After a medical complication, she depended on a walker and wheelchair to get around for nearly 15 years.

When she was able to walk on her own, she no longer could drive.

Up until her husband passed away two years ago, she depended on him to get around, including to and from doctor’s appointments that were sometimes more than an hour away.

“I was having to spend for Lyfts, Ubers and it was so expensive, it was just unreal,” Coffman said. “My son and daughter-in-law had no way they could do all that.”

Scott Callan also uses the program to get to work in Marion County and come back to his girlfriend’s house in Hendricks County.

“I was working until three in the morning, there is no buses running,” Callan told WRTV. “It would be very stressful not knowing if you were going to be picked up or be on time.”

WRTV

Callan was born with macular degeneration which impacts his vision and his ability to drive.

He told WRTV that when he previously used other services to get to his second job, the rides would nearly be the same price as his pay for the day, but now that's changed.

“I pay $12 to come out here and that’s a very reasonable thing to pay to get out here, the fares are discounted and that makes it doable for me," he said.

For both Hoosiers, the My Freedom Program means getting back something they thought they lost.

WRTV

“I finally feel some peace of mind,” said Callan.

“I wouldn’t be able to go to church and those are the main things in my life,” added Coffman. “I’d be stuck right here. I don’t know what I would do without them.”

The program requires Hoosiers to book rides in advance.

To learn more about how to apply click here or call 317-803-6153.