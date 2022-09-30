If You Give a Child a Book: WRTV's mission to help kids excel

INDIANAPOLIS — At WRTV we believe giving children books can take them new places, open their imaginations, fuel big dreams, plant the seeds for future success and help break the cycle of poverty.

We provide books to these kids through our Scripps Howard Foundation, If You Give a Child a Book.

Whether it’s "Holes," "Where the Wild Things Are" or "Curious George" reading opens kids up to new experiences, new insights and brighter outlook on life.

“Reading is just the most beautiful thing to me,” Kylii, a third grader at Urban Act Academy said.

“It makes me calm when I’m mad,” Abi, a third grader at. Urban Act Academy said.

“I like the pictures and the animals when. I see them,” Bellah, a kindergartner at Urban Act Academy said.

Reading a book gives kids a chance to visit a new world, go on a new adventure and teach them life lessons.

“It kind of teaches me to be kind to others and make new friends,” Abi said.

“My most favorite ones are chapter books because they have so much fun things you can learn about,” Kylii said.

Whether it’s a chapter book, a classic or a scary story we here at WRTV believe if you give a child a book it can change their life.

Donate now so we can give children here at Urban Act Academy the opportunity to take books like these home and create a better future themselves and their families.

Every $5 donated equals one book for a Hoosier kid.

Since its launch in 2016 nationwide our, If You Give A Child A Book campaign has donated more than 500,000 new books to children in need.