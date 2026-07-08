IFD rescues kitten stuck underneath car

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — You've heard of a cat stuck in a tree, but have you heard about a kitten stuck under a car?

The Indianapolis Fire Department posted on social media that around 4:30 p.m Tuesday, a driver stopped by IFD headquarters asking for some help. The driver left a downtown parking garage and heard the sound of a kitten meowing coming from his car.

EMS Battalion Chief Jason Garner sprang into action to rescue a kitten that was trapped underneath the car. Garner went under the car, and, after 30 minutes of coaxing, retrieved the kitten, avoiding catastrophe.

The post said the kitten was unharmed from the incident and has since been turned over to Indianapolis Animal Care and Control.