IFD responds to multiple Thanksgiving fires: 18 displaced, 1 firefighter injured

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Fire Department crews battled four separate fires on Thanksgiving Day, displacing 18 people and injuring one firefighter.

Hot Springs Way

IFD

The largest fire occurred at 6535 Hot Springs Way, where IFD responded to a reported apartment fire at 10:55 a.m.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke showing from the second floor of the two-story building. The fire had spread to the attic space, requiring an aggressive attack despite heavy winds that pushed the flames.

The fire was brought under control at 11:21 a.m. All occupants had evacuated safely thanks to working smoke alarms. However, one firefighter sustained a minor injury when an ember fell on her neck.

Eight apartment units were affected by fire, smoke, water damage, or utility shutoff, displacing 11 adults, one child, and two dogs. IFD Victim Assistance and the Red Cross are working to shelter the displaced residents.

The occupant of the fire apartment told investigators she first smelled something burning and found heavy smoke on her second-floor balcony. She evacuated immediately but left her sliding glass door open, allowing the fire to extend into the apartment and attic.

Linwood Avenue

IFD

Earlier in the morning, IFD responded to an electrical fire at 16 N. Linwood Avenue at 9:24 a.m. The fire started in the attic of a two-story building divided into four apartments. An occupant noticed scorch marks rapidly growing on her ceiling before evacuating. The fire was controlled in 11 minutes, displacing five adults and one child.

Gray Street

IFD

The first call of the day came at 9:18 a.m. for a garage fire at 439 N. Gray Street. The vacant detached garage was fully involved when crews arrived, with fire extending to a nearby residence. Neighbors reported squatters had been living in and around the vacant structures. This marked the second fire at this location.

North Audubon Road

IFD

IFD also responded to a fire on North Audubon Road on Thursday morning. Crews arrived and found two adults who had been shot. A man was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman died at the hospital. Two children were rescued from that residence.

READ MORE: Two found dead in east side shooting after fire call, children found in home

IFD classified the fire as an act of arson. The shooting is being investigated by IMPD.

