"I'm going to lose business": Downtown neighbors respond to weekend violence in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Following a deadly holiday weekend that left Indianapolis residents shaken, community members are voicing their frustrations over the city's violence.

Art Denecke, a lifelong Indianapolis resident and defense contractor, expressed his frustrations, comparing the safety to countries around the world.

“I’ve worked in this environment, and to be honest, there have been many more times that I felt safer on the Jordan Syrian border than I do in Indianapolis... It doesn't feel like we're taking it very seriously," Denecke explained.

The sentiment of unease is echoed among local business owners downtown, where concerns about safety are affecting the future of their establishments.

Stefano Enriquez, a restaurant manager in the area, said the violence could hurt business.

“We’re here to please our guests. If they feel like it’s going to be more gun shooting, I’m going to lose business.”

Taylor Schaffer, CEO of Downtown Indy Inc., added to the urgency of the situation.

“It is heartbreaking and frustrating for downtown stakeholders who are working so hard to ensure that we are hosting big events well, that we’re inviting more residents into the community," she shared.

Residents are calling for change, and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) has begun taking steps to address these concerns.

Already, the IMPD has started rolling out initiatives, including the installation of cameras in downtown areas that have seen large gatherings of teens and violent crimes. There are also discussions of increasing the presence of Indiana State Police troopers in the city.

Denecke hopes for a proactive response from city leaders, urging them not to wait for another tragedy to take action.

“We had to have a weekend like last weekend for people to take action. Represent the people of Indianapolis and do your job,” he said.