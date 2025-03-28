Impact on local businesses and residents after water main break on the east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A boil water advisory is still in place after a water main break on the east side.

Citizens Energy says water service has been restored, but every location within this red border must boil tap water for at least three minutes before using it.

Citizens Energy Group

"Closed" signs were taped to the doors of many businesses on the east side Thursday evening.

"You just smile; it just is what it is," said Molly Sahm, Director of Operations at Sahm's Tavern & Sports Bar.

After the water main break created barriers for thousands, businesses had to shut down until the water was restored, giving them time to pivot.

"Just boiling the water for them back there and going to the store, getting the drinks and water for the people that come in," said Jordan Caldwell, a host at The Med.

"You just got to accept it for what it is. Obviously, we want to change it, but what can you do? So we're just gonna keep trying to stay open, have clean water," Sahm said.

Sahm's Tavern opened its east side location six months ago.

"We've been around for 30+ years, and it's cool that we had all of our catering guys come over and drop off everything we needed: ice, Pepsi, soda, like just all the sanitation stuff," Sahm said.

"This guy got out of school a little bit early because, you know, food was impacted. They can't go to the bathroom, can't get a drink of water," said Lauren Vanbenton McLaughlin, a resident impacted by the water main break.

McLaughlin said she picked her 6-year-old up around midday Thursday from school. She said she is now just worried about the everyday little things to keep her family safe.

"We are going to buy some water bottles, and I had my daughter put a ribbon around the sinks just so we would remember not to give it to the dog. I removed our toothbrushes from the bathroom, that kind of thing," McLaughlin said.

Citizens Energy said the boil water advisory is in effect until at least noon Saturday. They said boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing your teeth, and washing dishes.