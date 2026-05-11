IMPD: Woman pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run on far east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on the far east side Monday afternoon.

Investigators were called around 2:45 p.m. to the 4300 block of North German Church Road on the report of a person down. Responding officers found an adult woman who died at the scene.

Investigators said the woman's injuries led them to believe she was hit by a car, and they are investigating this incident as a fatal hit-and-run.

IMPD asks anyone with information on this incident to call the fatal crash investigative team at 317-327-6557 or call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.