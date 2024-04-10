IMPD family remembers fallen officer through workout

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been four years since Officer Breann Leath was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

“She loved our community,” shared Commander Mike Leeper.

Leeper worked alongside Leath on the day she was killed. Their relationship dated back to her earliest days with IMPD.

“She loved the officers that she worked with. She loved being out here every single day.”

wrtv Breann Leath was killed in the line of duty in 2020

On Tuesday, IMPD’s Recruiting Unit celebrated the life and legacy of Leath by hosting their 4th annual Bre Workout Challenge.

The event brought together young IMPD recruits and members of the community to complete a 77 push-ups, 77 sit-ups, and 77 squats. The sum of all three added up to 231, Leath’s resting unit number.

Leath’s fellow officers use the event to remember her dedication and love for IMPD.

“In just a short time that we had her as an officer with our organization, she was a shining star,” explained Leeper. “We always want our officers to remember that.”

wrtv Participants partake in the 77 Push-up challenge

IMPD’s Commander of Community Engagement & Outreach, Ida Williams says the event is aimed to help Leath’s family.

“It's a small way that we can give back to her family to her beautiful son,” Ida said. “(It allows us to) keep her alive and keep her in our hearts and our thoughts every single day.”

Officers who remember Leath say she was a shining example of what an IMPD officer should embody and hopes events like these remind upcoming IMPD officers to be like Bre.

“When we say be like Bre, we want them to be brave, resilient and empowered to do this job.”