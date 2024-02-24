IMPD introduces first Black History Month police badges

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD held its annual Black History Retiree Brunch, and this year’s event featured the department’s first Black History Month badges.

A room full of officers and their families gathered to celebrate history by honoring the past and present contributions of Black officers in the force.

WRTV

This year’s ninth annual brunch was even more significant with officers finally able to wear their Black History Month badges.

The design was approved by Former IMPD Police Chief Randall Taylor in December 2023.

However, the Indy Public Safety Foundation did not place the order until January, so the officers did not receive the badges until Saturday.

“I’m prayerful that we will get an extension to wear these badges. I think Chief Bailey, who has a badge as well, is willing to do that,” IMPD Commander Ida Williams said. “We’re going to be excited to wear these badges, whether it’s for the next week, next month or next year. We’re going to wear them proudly.”

IMPD says they are the first agency that they are aware of to create a Black History Month badge.

The department’s Minority Police Officer Association helped anyone on the force or its retirees, no matter their race, get the new badges.