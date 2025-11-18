Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
IMPD investigates deadly crash oh Indy's southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — At least one person is dead after a fatal crash on the southwest side of Indianapolis Tuesday morning, police said.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report a personal injury accident in the 4200 block of South Harding Street around 6:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, they determined there was a fatal crash.

Police said the northbound and southbound lanes of South Harding Street will be closed between I-465 and Hanna Avenue for an investigation.

No additional information has been released at this time.

