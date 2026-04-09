IMPD investigating fatal crash on Indianapolis' east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man who was extricated from an SUV involved in a crash on the east side of Indianapolis has died in the hospital on Thursday, police said.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, East District officers were dispatch to the intersection of E. 16th Street and N. Shadeland Avenue on the report of a crash at around 12:13 p.m.

Two vehicles, an SUV and a pickup truck, were involved in the crash.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the pickup was traveling southbound on N. Shadeland Avenue when it struck the SUV traveling westbound on E. 16th Street.

IMPD said the adult female driver and the adult male passenger of the SUV were taken to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries. The man needed to be extricated from the vehicle by Indianapolis Fire Department on scene. IMPD confirmed the he died several hours later in the hospital. Officials have not released his identity.

The driver of the pickup truck did not have any reported injuries, police said.

At this time, police do not believe impairment is a factor in this incident.

The Marion County Corner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

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