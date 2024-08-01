IMPD officer who was injured in shooting on Indy’s far east side released from hospital

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD says an officer who was shot on the far east side of Indianapolis last week has been released from the hospital.

“[Officer Rzyski] walked out of the hospital today surrounded by his brothers and sisters in blue as well as the amazing hospital staff,” IMPD said in a post on social media.

We are thrilled to share that Officer Rzyski, who was shot last Friday while bravely serving our community, has been released from the hospital! He walked out of the hospital today surrounded by his brothers and sisters in blue as well as the amazing hospital staff. pic.twitter.com/noNdwCN2jM — IMPD (@IMPDnews) August 1, 2024

IMPD East District officers responded to the area of 36th and Wittfield Streets on reports of shots fired at 8:40 p.m. on Friday, July 26.

As officers were investigating, an unknown individual began firing shots, resulting in one of the officers, eight-year IMPD veteran Steven Rzyski, being struck by gunfire.

Rzyski was transported to Eskenazi hospital in stable condition. He had surgery with one gunshot wound to his abdomen and one to his right arm, according to IMPD.

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE | IMPD officer shot on far east side

IMPD officer shot on far east side

Rzyski is expected to make a full recovery.

Two people were arrested in connection to a police chase involving a possible suspect vehicle. No arrests directly related to the shooting have been made, IMPD says.

WATCH BELOW | Footage from IMPD of Officer Rzyski leaving the hospital

IMPD officer released from hospital

Any witnesses or those who may have video surveillance of the incident are asked to contact 911.