IMPD regarding Broad Ripple: 'We've seen a lot of progress'

BROAD RIPPLE — Another weekend is here, and business owners say it's been quiet in Broad Ripple after the city and village association made safety upgrades three weeks ago.

Bars close at 1 a.m. now. More cameras are in place, and more lighting.

The Broad Ripple Village Association says it's still investigating how making this area a gun free zone could work.

"I just hate to see the few damage it for the many," said Dave Smith.

Smith loves to visit Broad Ripple during the day.

"I think it's terrific. Broad Ripple is a wonderful community," Smith said.

But at night, it's a different story.

"I don't come at night. I'll be honest with ya, don't come at night at all," Smith said.

The Broad Ripple Village Association announced the possibility of making the area a gun free zone following a shooting that left 3 people dead and another injured in late June.

The association says it needs insurance to protect itself from liability and is having challenges with that, logistics, and manpower.

As of right now, businesses have to close by 1 am. Barricades block a former troubled parking lot, lights and cameras have also been added throughout the village.

"Some of the things we've done is, we've added certain areas where parking is prohibited and what that helped eliminate was potential for people to go back into their cars and quickly get firearms or other weapons and use them," said IMPD Lt. Shane Foley.

Lt. Foley says since the announcement , violence has deterred.

"We've seen a lot of progress. I was out there last weekend and it was very quiet. A lot of police presence, a lot of people engaging with officers and each other in a very safe manner. We haven't had any significant issues there with the past several weeks," said Lt. Foley.

"I like what they're doing. They're creating an environment where it's safe," said Smith.

While some visitors are happy with the changes, the BRVA says some businesses are losing money.

"We've been here 46 years so second generation owning the business," said Jeannie Caplin.

Owner of Artifacts, Jeannie Caplin is hopeful for a new plan.

"I hope some clever people are coming up with solutions for the problem because there are a lot of people that are really unhappy with this situation and want to come to Broad Ripple and enjoy," she said.

IMPD says it's thankful for cooperation from business owners and is asking them to keep their exterior lights on to keep the parking lots and walking spaces lit.

"We are thankful for the cooperation we had from business owners and we know things might change at some point in the near future, but it's continual evaluation and we want to be apart of that process to make Broad Ripple and the rest of Indianapolis a safer place," said Lt. Foley.

