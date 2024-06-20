IMPD releases body cam, more footage of 2 separate fatal shootings involving officers

INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, IMPD released video of two separate officer-involved shootings in the city. Both shootings were fatal.

Utilizing door bell footage and body cam footage of two separate officers, IMPD released a "Critical Incident Video" to their social media channels from the May 2 officer-involved shooting in the 3900 block of Broadway Street.

The shooting, which left 35-year-old Lemar Qualls dead, happened in the afternoon of May 2 after officers were called to the area for a person armed.

Dispatch audio claimed Qualls was flashing a gun and threatening others in the area.

In video, IMPD claims it shows Qualls point his firearm at IMPD officer Flick. At this time, officer Flick fires multiple rounds at Qualls.

Qualls later died at Methodist Hospital.

The below picture from door bell camera shows Flick pointing his gun at Qualls.

IMPD

According to IMPD, officer Flick did not have his body camera activated. A second officer, Officer Buck, who also fired rounds, did have his body camera on.

As seen in the video, Qualls firearm was recovered at the scene.

Watch the Critical Incident Video from IMPD on the Broadway Street shooting on Youtube.

The department also released body cam footage of a May 15 officer-involved shooting that left 26-year-old Kelvin Chandler dead.

According to police, officers were called to Watercrest Way on the northwest side of the city in the morning of May 15 for a report of a person shot. There they located a man with a gunshot wound.

Officers learned of the suspect fleeing on foot shortly after their arrival.

Later in the day, according to IMPD, officers encountered Chandler in between two houses. At this time, one officer and Chandler exchanged gunfire.

Chandler was struck and later died at Eskenazi Hospital. No officers were injured in the shooting.

Watch the Critical Incident Video from IMPD on the Apollo Way shooting on Youtube.

Both shootings remain under investigation, according to IMPD.