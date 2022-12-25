IMPD releases bodycam footage of the officer involved shooting on Sep. 16

INDIANAPOLIS—IMPD released a bodycam video of the shooting of Orlando Mitchell,33, who was shot and arrested by officers after allegedly killing the mother of his child outside a daycare on Sept. 16.

Mitchell is charged with the murder of 32-year-old Krystal Walton, who he shot and killed at the Charity Child Care on the near west side of Indianapolis.

Provided Krystal Walton



The IMPD bodycam footage shows the shooting and arrest of Mitchell. It also shows Mitchell confessing to the murder of Walton.

The video contains graphic material and viewer discretion is advised.

In the video, police said that at around 7:20 a.m. police were dispatched to the 900 block of N. Holmes ave. on reports of a shooting.

Walton had just dropped off her toddler at the day care center when she was approached by armed Mitchell. Mitchell shot Walton several times resulting in injuries that took her life.

The homicide was captured by a nearby security camera.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the deceased Walton.

Reports from witnesses said that a man was seen fleeing the scene wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with yellow on it and dark pants with yellow on the back pockets.

Police also spoke with people that knew the victim and determined that she feared Mitchell, who was the father of her child and had a protective order against him. He also had several domestic violence warrants related to incidents with Walton.

Another witness that was close to the victim told police that Mitchell said that he was going to kill Walton and make it look like a ‘murder-suicide.’

Police also learned from a witness that the person who fled the homicide scene earlier was in a red dodge avenger with a black rear bumper and front-end damage. Another witness confirmed that it was Mitchell’s vehicle.

At 10:26 p.m police received a 911 call from a bus stop at N. Delaware st. and Puryear st.

The IMPD video plays the dispatch recording in which you can hear the 911 call.

The anonymous caller is heard saying “he said he shot his girl or something I don’t know” and “he said he shot somebody on 10th and Holmes.”

Officers went to the area and located a car matching the description given by the witness earlier. Mitchell was standing next to his vehicle.

The bodycam video shows the footage from both Officer Taylor and Officer Jones body cams, who were the first to arrive to the scene.

IMPD said that Taylor and Jones were advised to wait for backup but then Mitchell got out of his car holding an AR-15 style rifle.

The bodycam footage does not show Mitchell holding the weapon, but it shows the officers reacting and telling him to drop his weapon.

According to IMPD the officers instructed Mitchell to drop his weapon several times and when Mitchell pointed the rifle in the officer’s direction, the officers then shot Mitchell, striking his leg.

The video shows the officers firing their weapons several times.

The officers then maintained their distance as they waited for backup.

An arrest team is seen in the video as they approached Mitchell, secured his rifle and placed him in handcuffs. A handgun was also found in the front waistband of his pants.

As Mitchell was treated by paramedics, he is heard in the video saying he “shot that b**** in the face.”

Mitchell was transported to Eskenazi Hospital for treatment.

Preliminary results from the Marion County Forensic Services Agency show that casings recovered from the homicide scene were fired by the handgun that officers found in Mitchell's waistband.

A rifle casing was also found near Mitchell’s vehicle. It hasn’t been determined when the rifle casing was shot.

After Mitchell’s release from the Eskenazi Hospital, he was placed in jail.

He was charged with murder, invasion of privacy and unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer.

