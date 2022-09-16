Woman dead while dropping off kids at day care on Indianapolis' west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was shot to death early Friday while she was dropping off children at a a day care center on the city's west side, police say.

Police are now working on getting children who were present during the shooting back home through a back entrance, an official told WRTV at the scene.

Police responded about 7:20 a.m. to the intersection of West 10th Street and North Holmes Avenue after receiving the call, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The intersection is very close to a child care center in the 2600 block of West 10th Street. It's in the Haughville area.

The victim, whose age and identity haven't been disclosed by police, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Polie say she was dropping off kids when someone came up and shot her multiple times, killing her in the day care parking lot.

Police told WRTV a chaplain was called to the scene to help the children who were present and the family of the victim.

Investigators are working with several descriptions of a possible suspect.

Anyone with more information may contact IMPD detectives at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

