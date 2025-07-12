IMPD urges peace this weekend after recent gun violence

INDIANAPOLIS — Local leaders are working to prevent violence in downtown Indianapolis this weekend.

“I’m asking and I’m begging that we have a peaceful and safe weekend," IMPD Chief Chris Bailey said on social media Friday. “I’m asking for help from everyone in the community. Let’s put the guns and the weapons down. Let’s put the hate down. Let’s love one another.”

This comes after a mass shooting last weekend that killed two and injured five.

IMPD and Indiana State Police will have an increased presence downtown this weekend.

WRTV was out at a few large scale events Friday, like Momentum Indy and the Fever Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

IMPD says it has added new technology and more cameras to help monitor activity.

Fever fan Samuel Rivard finds this encouraging.

“I’ve noticed an increase in cameras and intelligence, so predictive policing. Predictive community policing. We see a lot more police force, and I think it’s a great thing. I think the presence alone is what’s needed for Indianapolis," Rivard said.

The Indianapolis City-County Council is re-evaluating its curfew ordinance after last weekend’s violence.

Officials say the new proposal will extend the hours, so kids 14 and under can't be out after 9 p.m. on any day, and kids 15 to 17 cannot be out later than 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, and 9 p.m. the rest of the week.

Friends Dominique Scott and Charmaine Luckett support this idea.

“I think there should be a curfew. I think that what are you doing at 11 o’clock at 15, 16? I was in the house. What’re you doing that’s productive at 11 o’clock at night? It should be lower and it should be enforced," Scott said.

As of now, the proposed measure will head to a hearing and public comment at the public safety meeting on July 16.

If passed, it will head to the full council for a final vote in August.

“We need to work together. We need to be safe. People want to have a good time. People want to go home to their families at the end of the night," Luckett said.