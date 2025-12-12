Clear Path 465 project reaches 80% completion milestone on Indianapolis' northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 80% of construction is now complete on the Clear Path 465 project on Indianapolis' northeast side, marking a major milestone for one of the state's busiest interchanges.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says about 120,000 people drive through this area daily, making the improvements crucial for the region's infrastructure.

"As of right now, more than 80% of the project is complete," said Jordan Yaney, a spokesperson for INDOT.

INDOT says the goal of the project is to improve safety and traffic flow on I-465 and Interstate 69. The department says 12 of the 14 new bridges are finished, along with five miles of new pavement on I-465.

Crews have also rehabilitated bridges over 71st Street and opened several key ramps connecting I-465 and I-69, including new access at 82nd Street.

However, drivers in the area say the ongoing construction has caused major headaches since the project first broke ground in 2022.

"Oh my gosh, 80%, but it's like, what's 80%? Is it 80 more days, more weeks," said Alexandria Clark, an Indianapolis resident.

"Don't make any mistake or else your trip is gonna be completely just added about 20 more minutes to it," Clark said.

Donovan Carter, who lives in the area, expressed similar frustrations.

"Oh man, it's taking too long! Way, way too long. I try to avoid as much as possible," Carter said.

Construction on the project first started in 2022 with an original end date of 2025. The project has faced unexpected challenges that have extended the timeline.

"There's also been a lot of struggles with utilities. We were aware that utilities were running under the interstate. We were not aware of how extensive that was, and that takes a lot of coordination," Yaney said.

INDOT now says lane and ramp restrictions are expected to continue into late 2026 as finishing work wraps up.

Drivers can expect continued improvements in the months ahead. As weather allows, INDOT says new southbound I-465 lanes between 71st and 56th Streets, along with a new ramp connecting southbound I-69 to I-465, are expected to open later this winter.

As construction continues, drivers in the area have advice for fellow commuters.

"Please don't drive distracted because if you even miss one turn, you'll have to just be, you'll have to plan accordingly, which means you'll be a little bit late to where you're headed," Clark said.

Adam Schumes is the In Your Community reporter for East Side Indy. He joined WRTV in December of 2021. Adam has a passion for telling stories and giving people a voice they might not have had before. Share your story ideas and important issues with Adam by emailing him at adam.schumes@wrtv.com.