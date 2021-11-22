INDOT to begin I-465 improvement construction project in 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation is expected to begin a years-long Interstate 465 construction project starting in 2022.

The Clear Path 465 project aims to improve safety and traffic flow on I-465 and Interstate 69 on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

It's divided into two contracts and work is expected to be completed in 2025, according to a press release from INDOT.

In 2022, work is expected to begin on the first contract, which will rebuild and add lanes to 4.5 miles of I-465 between the White River, west of Allisonville Road and Fall Creek Road.

Starting in 2023, work is expected to begin on about 1 mile of I-69 from 86th Street to I-465, according to INDOT. The project aims to change on I-69 and Binford Boulevard connect with I-465 and 82 Street.

INDOT/Provided

While INDOT is completing the project in phases to keep both interstates open, there will be some traffic shifts and lane closures, according to INDOT.

INDOT is also coordinating with other state and local projects in the area, according to the release.

People can stay updated on the construction plans on social media, by email alerts and text message alerts by texting "INDOT Clear Path" to 468311.

You can learn more about the project at ClearPath465.com.