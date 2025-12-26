INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday morning on Indianapolis' west side.

The crash occurred near the intersection of North Girls School Road and Rockville Road, where the victim was walking before being hit by a driver who fled the scene.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Deadly hit-and-run on Indy's west side prompts calls for safety improvements

"I'm really heartbroken for their family, knowing it could be prevented with a sidewalk and decency to stop and check what happened. It's horrible," said Valerie Harrell, who lives along Girls School Road.

Police reports show at least seven accidents have occurred at the intersection since 2024, with six of those being hit-and-runs. The history of incidents has neighbors and pedestrian safety advocates calling for more safety measures at the location.

WRTV

"I'm concerned. People drive through here so fast and don't pay attention at all," Harrell said.

Neighbors tell WRTV the area was not made with pedestrians in mind.

"There's no sidewalks, and it's definitely needed here," Harrell said.

Jakob Morales, chair of the Central Indiana Cycling Advocacy Committee, said infrastructure improvements are essential for pedestrian safety.

"Definitely pedestrians, cycling infrastructure is essential. Without it, you see areas where people are just getting hit all the time," Morales said.

WRTV

City-County Councilor Jared Evans, who represents the area, said changes are coming. He says the Girls School Road Complete Streets Project would rehabilitate the roadway and make it safer for cars, pedestrians and cyclists to move through the corridor.

Morales emphasized the importance of drivers staying at crash scenes.

"There's so many different consequences that just stem from people not doing what they're supposed to or not doing the right thing if they hit somebody. Stick around, please," Morales said.

Neighbors are urging drivers to exercise more caution in the area.

"Slow down, pay attention to your surroundings, especially at night, look for the people walking, going to and from work. Just be a good human," Harrell said.

WRTV

Investigators reported finding the suspected SUV, unoccupied, in the 500 block of Beachway Drive. The SUV has been towed for evidence, and IMPD is still looking for a suspect.

IMPD says it encourages anyone with information to contact the non-emergency line at (317) 327-3811. Alternatively, tips can be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at (317)262-TIPS.

Adam Schumes is the In Your Community reporter for East Side Indy. He joined WRTV in December of 2021. Adam has a passion for telling stories and giving people a voice they might not have had before. Share your story ideas and important issues with Adam by emailing him at adam.schumes@wrtv.com.