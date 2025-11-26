East side neighbors shaken after deadly shooting, police kill wanted suspect

INDIANAPOLIS — Neighbors on Indianapolis' east side are still on edge after a deadly shooting Saturday morning left a 64-year-old man dead and raised questions about community safety.

Police say Jeffrey Finkel was shot and killed inside his home on James Run Way Saturday morning. The same morning, neighbors said they discovered some cars had been vandalized.

"Jeff is a really sweet person, my God, I mean, it's just, it messed me up," one neighbor said.

The shocking violence has left residents fearful and reluctant to speak publicly about what happened.

"Finding out that Jeff was shot and killed, that was a shock in itself, cause it's like nothing like that happens here," another neighbor said.

Police tracked 37-year-old Robert Bido to a warehouse in Franklin on Tuesday afternoon. Indiana State Police said Bido didn't comply with verbal orders to get out of a semi-cab and was ultimately shot and killed by police.

"He was wanted on a warrant for domestic battery committed in the presence of a child, which is a level 6 felony, strangulation," Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said.

Court documents detail a months-long domestic violence case where Bido is accused of pointing a gun at his ex-wife's head and strangling her at their home on James Run Way. Police said Bido was also a person of interest in a recent homicide investigation in Indianapolis.

While neighbors are left with unanswered questions about why Finkel was killed, they want people to remember that life is precious.

"We all might have some, I mean, disagreements, but that's not a reason to kill anyone," one neighbor said.

"Peace, love, and understanding because we all go through things, and we wanna wake up the next day and be able to share our lives with our children," another neighbor said.

