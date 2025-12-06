Flowers and unity: Irvington businesses come together after deadly attempted robbery

INDIANAPOLIS — A 68-year-old retired woman was shot and killed during an attempted robbery at an Irvington women's clothing store Thursday night, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Terri Lee Heady’s family said she was working part-time at Josephine's in Irvington when the shooting occurred. Her family said she was retired and only worked two days a week at the business because she wanted to, not because she needed the income.

Police said a 58-year-old suspect shot Heady during the attempted robbery, then turned the gun on himself after officers arrived at the scene.

"There's not a business on this street that would not give any one of these people that are out here that needed help, that needed food, shelter, whatever it is. They would bend over backwards to try to take care of them," IMPD East District Commander Michael Leepper said.

Officers spotted the suspected shooter running from the scene, leading to a brief foot pursuit. The man barricaded himself behind a tree, prompting a standoff with police.

IMPD said officers engaged in "significant" dialogue with the suspect as they tried to de-escalate the situation. The standoff ended when the man shot himself. He was transported to an area hospital in very critical condition and later died from his wounds, according to a Friday morning update from IMPD.

The Irvington community rallied Friday to show support for Heady's family and the business, leaving flowers by the front door of Josephine's.

Sam Smith, owner of George Thomas Florist across East Washington Street, placed flowers as a show of unity along with the Irvington Business Association.

"We're grieving. We're reeling from a lot of our friends. These are business associates as well as close friends, and we're all gonna rally together and show our support," Smith said.

Smith said the community will continue supporting local businesses affected by the tragedy.

"We're gonna do whatever it takes to show our support and spread the word to come out and support them, support the other small businesses that will be affected. Persevere, keep moving on," Smith said.

City-County Councilor Andy Nielsen shared this statement with WRTV regarding the tragedy:

I am actively working with business and community leaders on some next steps, and a vigil of sorts sometime next week. They are meeting today, and I don’t want to get out ahead of them until I hear how they want to proceed. City-County Councilor Andy Nielsen

