From violence to renewal: Indianapolis clears troubled Towne and Terrace housing complex

INDIANAPOLIS — The last building at the long‑troubled Towne and Terrace housing complex has been torn down, marking the end of a years‑long chapter.

Liz Durden stood by on Thursday, watching crews as they dismantled the final structure of the east side property she once called home for more than 30 years.

“This didn’t have to come to this, but the reason it did is because of neglect,” Durden said. “If you really like where you live, take care of it — so it doesn’t end up like this.”

The complex, built in the 1960s near 42nd Street and Post Road, was once a neighborhood staple. Over time, it fell into disrepair and became a hot spot for gun violence and illegal activity. City officials began demolition in April 2023, removing more than 30 buildings.

City‑County Councilor Rena Allen attended the teardown with optimism.

“Something new needs to happen,” Allen said. “So much gun violence, gangs — we need change,” said Allen.

City leaders say they plan to merge the 38 acres from Towne and Terrace with the nearby former Oak Tree Apartments site.

WRTV

“It would include housing, it would include some community amenities that are not here right now in the Far East Side community,” said Aryn Schounce, senior policy advisor for Mayor Hogsett.

State Senator La Keisha Jackson, who represents District 34, said the redevelopment must address safety and affordability.

“I think we owe it to the people to make sure they have affordable, safe housing that doesn’t have to be crime‑ridden,” Jackson said. “And that our kids have a place to grow up — that they can call their own.”

The city is working to finalize a “Quality of Life” plan for the Far East Side by 2026, with the goal of delivering a project residents can be proud of.

“It’s finally the end to a long and troubled chapter on the city’s East Side,” Allen said. “Now it’s an opportunity to move forward.”

